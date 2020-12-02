Man tries to sell infant daughter for Rs 5,000, detained by police in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One Town police detained a man in an inebriated condition while he was allegedly trying to sell his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a stranger at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Tuesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off from the passengers at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station that a man identified as Satish from Nanded district in Maharashtra was trying to sell his daughter for a sum of Rs 5,000, the One Town police rushed to the spot and detained the man.

However, his wife clarified that Satish had no intention of selling the child. No case was registered against the man and the police gave counselling to the couple.