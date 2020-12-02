STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation seeks public support to get top rank in Swachh Survekshan

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) chief medical officer for health (CMOH) Geetha Bai has urged the residents to extend their support to help VMC achieve top rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan and ODF++  tag from the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoUHA).

At a programme held at the VMC council office here on Tuesday, the CMOH handed over the appreciation certificates to representatives of hotels, schools, hospitals, market associations, government offices, residential welfare associations and sanitary workers for meeting the six parameters suggested by the Corporation as part of the documentation of Swachh Survekshan-2021 for the month of November.

Speaking on the occasion, Geetha Bai said although the next edition of the cleanliness survey will be conducted for a total of 6,000 marks, the MoUHA has revamped the overall weightage. In the 2021 rankings, service level progress (documentation of activities) category will be allotted 2,400 marks while 1,800 marks each will be allotted for certification and citizen feedback. 

“In the 2020 survey, Vijayawada has secured fourth rank in the country in the above 10 lakh population category. Efforts are being made to achieve the top three spot in the next edition of the survey,’’ the CMOH added.

Elaborating further, she said recently 25 CNG auto-rickshaws have been introduced to collect garbage from the households in the city. “We are requesting the residents to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to the sanitary staff and extend their support to VMC. The residents can also generate organic manure from wet waste,” she said. 

The CMOH  urged the public to avoid open defecation in public places.Meanwhile, the documentation has been submitted to the Central government for ODF++ certificate renewal. 

Segregate plastic from waste: Collector
District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials to chalk out an action plan to segregate plastic from the dry and wet waste generated from the households. The Collector instructed the officials to encourage the people to set up vermicompost units. This apart, a plan of action is also being drafted to utilise the waste for manufacturing cement, Imtiaz added

