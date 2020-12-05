Swarna Palace fire: Ramesh Hospital claims innocence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramesh Hospitals management on Friday said their role is limited to providing treatment to the persons admitted to the Covid-19 care centre (CCC) run at the Hotel Swarna Palace.

A day after Ramesh Hospital MD P Ramesh Babu’s questioning was completed in connection with the fire mishap which claimed the lives of 10 persons, Ramesh Hospitals GM J Rajasekhar said that they submitted to the investigating officers the voice recordings and WhatsApp conversations with the hotel management with regard to taking the hotel for lease to run the CCC.

Explaining the role of Ramesh Hospitals, Rajasekhar said the hospital management was only supposed to provide treatment and other facilities required to the Covid patients. “We contacted the hotel management only after the district administration gave permission for placing foreign returnees in quarantine for two weeks,” he said.

Sources in the department told TNIE that they are examining the role of the hotel management and they will be called for questioning soon. During the questioning, the hospital management reportedly told the police that the hotel management should be held responsible for the fire mishap.