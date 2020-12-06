10.67 per cent rice cards yet to be mapped in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector L Siva Shankar said that 1,35,384 rice cards (10.67 per cent) are yet to be mapped as against the total of 12,69,191 in the district.

In a review meeting held at the Sub-Collector’s office here on Saturday, Siva Shankar said there are 12,69,181 rice card holders in the district and cluster mapping was done for 11,33,807 cards.

Among them 14.1 per cent cards are in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam division (8.1 per cent), Gudivada division (8.9 per cent) and Nuzvid division (6.57 per cent).

In Vijayawada division, mapping is yet to be done for 52,980 rice cards as against the total of 2,57,442.

Siva Shankar directed the officials to take steps to speed up the process and ensure its completion within the stipulated time. Sub-Collector HM Dhyan Chand and other officials were present at the review meeting.