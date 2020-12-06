STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Suicide bid survivor turns swimming coach, green activist 

“On a special medical pass during the lockdown, I got the permission to take one of my patients suffering from bone disease to the river for swimming.

Published: 06th December 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association cleaning open spaces at Kondaveetivagu Lift Irrigation Project in Guntur district on Saturday I Express

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   On April 6, Pankaj Kumar (33) jumped into River Krishna after losing his job during Covid-induced lockdown. Little did he know that he would survive the suicide bid and eventually become a swimming coach and environmentalist. 

“On a special medical pass during the lockdown, I got the permission to take one of my patients suffering from bone disease to the river for swimming. It was the question of my patient’s survival. We had figured out that swimming was the only activity that could help him as there was no medicine for the disease yet. During one of his sessions, we were taking rest near the tank and suddenly we saw a youth jumping into the river. We rescued him.

Since then Pankaj has been with us,” said founder of Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association Dr. Ajay Katragadda. Pankaj, a migrant worker from Bodhgaya in Bihar, was working as an assistant at a furniture shop. He is the sole breadwinner for his family. After losing his job during the lockdown, he went into depression and decided to end his life.

Pankaj told Katragadda that he would stay with them only if they give him a job. Gradually, the two became good friends. The two made use of the medical pass during the lockdown to plant saplings. The duo planted as many as 1,200 banana saplings along with many other fruit and vegetable plants during the lockdown. After Unlock 1.0, more people started joining them. 

“The walkers, runners and swimmers are happy that they could contribute to the nature. It gives them a positive feeling and a reason to keep going  during hard times. Several of them shared that planting and watering trees in group with unknown people actually encouraged them to wake up every morning afresh,” shared Katragadda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lockdown impact
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp