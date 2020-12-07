Boating services on Krishna resume

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boating services on Krishna river resumed on Sunday after a few months’ gap. The activity, which recommenced in September, had to be stopped again in just a day or two due to the floods. As all the gates of Prakasam Barrage were closed, officials of the irrigation department gave permissions to the tourism department to resume the boating services.

“All boats of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) which are operated from Punnami Ghat have been cleared by the maritime department. So we started to allow tourists from Sunday as the Karthik month, one of the most profitable seasons, is going on. We have already lost over two out of the four weeks. Though not all services have begun, the island is cleared for vanabhojanams,” said Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation manager Roop Kumar, adding electricity will be restored completely by Monday.