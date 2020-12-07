STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Operation Nigah: 2,000 litres of ID liquor seized

As part of the operation, special parties were formed and mobile check-posts were set up in the district. 

Published: 07th December 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a day-long Operation Nigah to crack the whip against illegal activities such as brewing of illicit liquor, transportation of banned tobacco products and sand mining. 

During the Operation Nigah, police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) teams raided 96 locations on Sunday and seized over 3,000 litres of fermented jaggery, 40 kg jaggery and 30 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor from various places.

They also took 37 persons into custody.  In Nuzvid, police conducted a cordon and search operation in several thandas of Vissannapet and A Kondur mandals and seized 2,000 litres of ID liquor and 40 kg jaggery. DSP Sreenivasulu said the objective of Operation Nigah was to monitor the activities of old criminals and curbing ID liquor, gambling and other anti-social activities. 

As part of the operation, special parties were formed and mobile check-posts were set up in the district. 
“Sixteen vehicles were compounded for illegally transporting sand and 36 tonnes of sand was seized,” said Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu. “PD Act will be invoked against those indulging in illegal activities,” the SP warned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Operation Nigah
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp