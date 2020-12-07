Operation Nigah: 2,000 litres of ID liquor seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a day-long Operation Nigah to crack the whip against illegal activities such as brewing of illicit liquor, transportation of banned tobacco products and sand mining.

During the Operation Nigah, police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) teams raided 96 locations on Sunday and seized over 3,000 litres of fermented jaggery, 40 kg jaggery and 30 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor from various places.

They also took 37 persons into custody. In Nuzvid, police conducted a cordon and search operation in several thandas of Vissannapet and A Kondur mandals and seized 2,000 litres of ID liquor and 40 kg jaggery. DSP Sreenivasulu said the objective of Operation Nigah was to monitor the activities of old criminals and curbing ID liquor, gambling and other anti-social activities.

As part of the operation, special parties were formed and mobile check-posts were set up in the district.

“Sixteen vehicles were compounded for illegally transporting sand and 36 tonnes of sand was seized,” said Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu. “PD Act will be invoked against those indulging in illegal activities,” the SP warned.