Programme to encourage kids to read books in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Sunday launched its ‘We Love Reading’ programme at Chitaranjan Sekha Grandhalayam here on Sunday. The programme aims at inculcating the habit of reading books among students and improving their reading skills.

Special director, Samagrshiksha Abhiyan, Vetriselvi, said books in English as well as Telugu have been made available for the students across the state. She praised the fact that the Vijayawada library has around 19,000 books available for reading.

In Ongole, Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh launched ‘Sunday Story Time’ as part of the new programme, at the public library in Yerragondapalem town.