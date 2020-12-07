STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada civic body steps up waste segregation measures

Garbage bin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming at making Vijayawada a ‘garbage-free city’, and for better waste segregation, municipal corporation officials have mapped the entire city into 1,284 micro pockets. Also, sanitation workers have been told to segregate the waste generated by households and commercial establishments during collection.

VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) Geeta Bai said the city with 64 divisions has 4.1 lakh households and commercial establishments that together generate 550 metric tons of waste per day; 230 metric tons are dry waste and 260 metric tons are wet waste, the remaining are electronic and biomedical waste generated by the households. Over two lakh houses in all the 64 divisions have been equipped with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags. 

Elaborating further, she said around 3,000 sanitation workers, both permanent and outsourced, have been engaged for garbage segregation. Besides, 286 ward secretaries and volunteers have been roped in to streamline the procedure. As part of the process, they would interact with people and create awareness on segregating wet and dry garbage before handing them over to the sanitary workers. 

In addition, the corporation is planning to introduce a ‘four bin’ system in apartments with more than 10 flats. While the wet garbage will be shifted to the on-site compost yards, the dry scrap will be taken for vermicomposting;  biowaste and e-waste will be collected by agencies, the official added.

“We have mapped the 64 divisions of the city into micro-pockets, which comprise slums, semi-slums and residential welfare colonies. Garbage is collected at their doorstep after sanitation workers scan the digital addresses affixed to the houses. The workers will determine whether the households handover wet and dry waste separately,” Geeta Bai said.

