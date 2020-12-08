Three killed after car rams stationary lorry in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three people were killed and four injured after a car rammed into a stationary truck near Bapulapadu in Krishna district on Monday morning. According to Hanuman Junction police, seven passengers were in the car and were returning to Nuzvid after attending a marriage function in Bhimavaram. While four of them were from Nuzvid, two hailed from Yerragondapalli of West Godavari and one from Vijayawada.

The deceased were identified as Cheemakurthi Nageswara Rao (75), Tata Rao (65) and Kanaka Durga (60). "Eyewitnesses told the car driver was rash driving and hit a truck parked on the roadside. Three passengers died on the spot and four others sustained severe injuries. The condition of one person is critical," said the police.