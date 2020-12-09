Barber dies after consuming aftershave as liquor substitute in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old barber died on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly consuming an aftershave lotion as a substitute for liquor in Vijayawada.

According to Two-town police, Yalamanchili Lakshaman, who worked in a salon near Sai Ram Theatre, was short of money as he was not paid for some time and could not afford to buy liquor.

It is believed that Lakshaman consumed the lotion by mixing it with soft drinks at the shop on Monday.

A while later, shop owner noticed an unconscious Lakshaman and rushed him to the government hospital where he died on Tuesday afternoon.