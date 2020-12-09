Rs 5 lakh foreign cigarettes seized, two arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Tuesday arrested two persons for illegal possession of foreign cigarettes worth `5.01 lakh.

According to CTF officials, the two accused — Bolisetti Kiran Kumar (36) and Maddula Yashwanth (30) have been running the illegal trade from a rented house in Purnanandampet under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits for the past one year.

The prime accused Kiran Kumar has been procuring foreign cigarettes without paying taxes to the government and supplying them to pan shop owners with the help of Yashwanth.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTF team raided the house and caught the accused red-handed. Satyanarayanapuram police took the duo into custody and registered a case against them.