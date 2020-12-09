Two injured as car catches fire on NH in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were injured after a SUV caught fire on the national highway under Krishna Lanka Police Station Limits in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Reason for the fire is not known yet.

According to district fire officials, apart from the driver, two passengers were in the car who managed to notice fumes coming out from the bonnet and evacuated the vehicle immediately. Soon, the entire car was up in flames.

The two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local government hospital. A case of accidental fire was registered at Krishna Lanka police station later