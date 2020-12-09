STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation ropes in artistes to raise awareness on 'Swachh Survekshan'

Published: 09th December 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has roped in cultural troupes and Kala Jathas to create awareness among people on Swachh Survekshan-2021. The artistes performed a ballet at Lenin Centre here on Tuesday, highlighting the need for segregating dry and wet waste before handing it over to the sanitary workers. 

Speaking on the occasion, chief medical officer for health (CMOH) Geeta Bai said cultural troupes will sensitise the public in four divisions each day. They will cover all the 64 divisions in a fortnight. Stressing the need for making Vijayawada a garbage-free city, the CMOH sought the support of the public. She appealed to the public to treat the wet waste through home composting. She informed that the district administration has decided to declare educational institutions, offices, shopping malls and supermarkets plastic-free zones.

She called upon the students to come up with innovative ideas to sensitise the public on elimination of single-use plastic.She said wet, dry, sanitary and hazardous waste should be deposited in four different types of bins before handing it over to the sanitary workers.

