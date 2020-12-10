Eluru mystery illness impact: Krishna admin to convene meeting on water supply, pollution in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of outbreak of mystery illness in Eluru, Krishna district administration has decided to convene a meeting with the rural water supply, irrigation, medical and health, revenue, public health, groundwater, pollution control board, food safety, and panchayat raj departments in Vijayawada on Thursday.

In a review meeting held at his camp office in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said the meeting will discuss the blood samples collected from the public suffering from mystery illness and results of water samples.

Besides, discussions will be held on house site patta distribution to the beneficiaries in the district on December 25, he added. Machilipatnam revenue division officer NSK Khajavali and other officials were present at the meeting.

Three patients discharged from Guntur GGH

Guntur: Three patients — Chalapathi Rao, Sambhu and Ramanamma, who were referred to Guntur government general hospital with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy from Eluru GGH, were discharged on Wednesday. Two other patients — Andallu and Kusuma Kumari are responding to the treatment, but they are yet to recover fully, the hospital officials said.