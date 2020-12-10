STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Eluru mystery illness impact: Krishna admin to convene meeting on water supply, pollution in Vijayawada

Machilipatnam revenue division officer NSK Khajavali and other officials were present at the meeting.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff shifting a boy who is suffering from mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru

Medical staff shifting a boy who is suffering from mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of outbreak of mystery illness in Eluru, Krishna district administration has decided to convene a meeting with the rural water supply, irrigation, medical and health, revenue, public health, groundwater, pollution control board, food safety, and panchayat raj departments in Vijayawada on Thursday. 

In a review meeting held at his camp office in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said the meeting will discuss the blood samples collected from the public suffering from mystery illness and results of water samples.

 Besides, discussions will be held on house site patta distribution to the beneficiaries in the district on December 25, he added. Machilipatnam revenue division officer NSK Khajavali and other officials were present at the meeting.

Three patients discharged from Guntur GGH
Guntur: Three patients — Chalapathi Rao, Sambhu and Ramanamma, who were referred to Guntur government general hospital with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy from Eluru GGH, were discharged on Wednesday. Two other patients — Andallu and Kusuma Kumari are responding to the treatment, but they are yet to recover fully, the hospital officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru mystery illness Krishna district administration
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp