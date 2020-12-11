STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

21-member panel set up to probe Eluru mystery illness

Full-fledged reports of tests from various Central research institutions pertaining to the actual cause of the unknown illness, are expected by Friday evening.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Alla Nani visited the patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

Health Minister Alla Nani visited the patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Thursday constituted a multidisciplinary committee with 21 members, headed by the Chief Secretary, to investigate the cause of mystery illness in Eluru and suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the unknown illness cases have decreased significantly. By Thursday evening, 611 cases of mystery illness were reported. Of the total, 556 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Except for the death of a 45-year-old man on Sunday, there has been no increase in the number of fatalities. Speaking to TNIE, Eluru Government General Hospital Superintendent AVR Mohan said, “At present, only 31 patients with symptoms of unknown illness are undergoing treatment. Only 13 new cases with symptoms of nausea and convulsions were admitted to the GGH from Wednesday midnight to Thursday evening.

The total number of inpatients, including those undergoing treatment in Vijayawada GGH, is 54 now.” Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said they laid emphasis on providing the best medical treatment to those who fell ill, besides monitoring the health of the discharged patients

Medical camps continue in Eluru, CS visits GGH

Full-fledged reports of tests from various Central research institutions pertaining to the actual cause of the unknown illness, are expected by Friday evening.

Health Minister Alla Nani visited the patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday morning. “Once the reports of samples are submitted by the Central research institutes, we can come to a conclusion about the actual cause of the mystery illness,” he said. The Health Minister clarified that the death of two persons at the GGH in Vijayawada as reported in a section of media was not due to the unknown disease.

“Though the two persons hailed from Eluru, they were shifted to Vijayawada for different medical reasons. One person died due to Covid-19 and another succumbed to chronic lung infection,” he clarified. Reiterating that there was no presence of e coli in the water samples collected in Eluru, Nani said more samples were sent for advanced testing as the presence of pesticide residue was detected in them.

Recent heavy rains and floods in West Godavari are suspected to be the reason for the presence of pesticide residue in water. As a precautionary measure, 67 medical camps in the areas from where a large number of illness cases were reported, are being continued.

About 30 emergency (108) vehicles are kept on standby, he said. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney visited Eluru government hospital and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. Later, she held a meeting with the district administration and hospital authorities to review the situation. Principal Secretary (Health) AK Singhal, District Collector R Mutyalarju and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru mystery illness Eluru
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp