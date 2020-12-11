Collect water samples, officials told in Vijayawada in wake of Eluru's mystery illness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials to collect water samples in urban and rural areas in the wake of mystery illness that broke out in Eluru.

In a review meeting held with the officials of various departments at his camp office here on Thursday, the Collector directed the officials to collect water samples from the supply and distribution points in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and other municipalities as a preventive measure to identify any traces of waste batteries, lead and nickel in the water supplied to the public.

Imtiaz also sought the Pollution Control Board officials to conduct surprise checks at the industries releasing their waste into the water bodies spread across the district.