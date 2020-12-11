Eluru mystery illness cases down to 54, toll stays at 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of mystery illness cases in Eluru of West Godavari district has decreased significantly. By Thursday evening, 611 cases of unknown disease were reported. Of the total, 556 patients were discharged from hospitals. Except for the death of a 45-year-old man on Sunday, there has been no increase in the number of fatalities. Speaking to TNIE, Eluru Government General Hospital Superintendent AVR Mohan said, “At present, only 31 patients with symptoms of unknown illness are undergoing treatment.

Only 13 new cases with symptoms of nausea and convulsions were admitted to the GG H from Wednesday midnight to Thursday evening. The total number of inpatients, including those undergoing treatment in Vijayawada, is 54 now.”

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said they laid emphasis on providing medical treatment to those who fell ill, besides monitoring the health of the discharged patients. Full-fledged reports of tests from various Central research institutions pertaining to the actual cause of the unknown illness, are expected by Friday evening.

He visited the patients undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Thursday morning. “All Central research institutes, collected samples of blood, urine, vegetables and water to ascertain the reason for the illness. Once the reports of samples are submitted, we can come to a conclusion about the actual cause of the illness,” he said. The Health Minister clarified that the death of two persons at the Vijayawada GG H as reported in a section of media was not due to the unknown disease.