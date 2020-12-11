STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evolve plan for supply of safe drinking water: Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Minister directs officials to take steps for scientific waste disposal.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has underscored the need for identifying the places where the waste is being generated in Vijayawada and evolve steps for its disposal in a scientific manner.Speaking at a meeting held on drinking water supply and waste management at the Collector’s Camp Office here on Thursday in the wake of the mystery illness that broke out in Eluru, Srinivasa Rao directed the officials concerned to prepare a roadmap for improving the infrastructure facilities in the city. A special drive should be conducted to clear silt accumulated in the drains across the city, he added.

Central Urban Standing Committee member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that continuous monitoring is essential for controlling the water pollution and appointing experts in the respective fields would yield desired results in the long run. Funds in this regard should be procured by the local bodies concerned and the village and ward volunteers should be roped in for identifying the points where the industries are releasing waste. This apart, the firm’s handling the waste treatment plants should be given long-term maintenance, he opined. 

Elaborating further, Rami Reddy suggested the officials concerned to learn a lesson from the unknown disease that broke out in Eluru and focus on segregating the dry and wet waste from the households, besides conducting a special drive in the industrial areas like Auto Nagar for providing safe drinking water. 

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that special focus has been laid on ensuring safe drinking water and checks will be conducted at mineral water plants in the district. Instructions were given to the irrigation officials to collect water samples in random locations to identify any traces of lead, nickel and pesticides, he said.
 

