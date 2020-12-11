STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File counter on Habeas Corpus plea: HC to top cop

Dealing with a Habeas Corpus petition for illegal detention of three persons at One Town in Vijayawada, AP High Court on Thursday asked the Vijayawada Police Commissioner to file a counter affidavit. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dealing with a Habeas Corpus petition for illegal detention of three persons at One Town in Vijayawada, AP High Court on Thursday asked the Vijayawada Police Commissioner to file a counter affidavit. A HC bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice D Ramesh further directed the Vijayawada Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to inquire into the claims of the police department that three people, accused in a theft case, were arrested on December 9 evening, and submit a report with all details,including FIR date and time, by December 17.

The case hearing was adjourned to December 18. Stating that her son Johnson along with two more persons -- Nagarjuna and Saran -- were illegally detained by Vijayawada police on December 7 around 6 pm, Godavari Bhavani of Vijayawada filed the Habeas Corpus petition with the High Court on Thursday. 

Appearing for petitioner, lawyer PVN Kiran Kumar said his client’s son Johnson does not have any criminal case against him and was picked up by police forcefully. He said when they went to the police station, they were not even allowed to enter. “Those three people were not produced before the magistrate and police did not respond to the enquiries made about their arrest,” he said. Government pleader YN Vivekanand informed the court that those three people were arrested on Wednesday evening in relation to a theft case in February. 

