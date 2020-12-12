STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private firm in Vijayawada dupes youth promising jobs in MNCs

According to Krishna Lanka police, they received a complaint from around 50 youngsters claiming that they were cheated by the Vijayawada-based private company, Global Facilities.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:48 AM

money fraud

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police on Friday arrested three persons, including the managing director of a private company, for allegedly cheating hundreds of youth by promising them jobs in multi-national companies (MNCs). 

The company’s headquarters is in Labbipet. The company allegedly collected money ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from each of the complainants promising outsourcing jobs. 

Based on the complaint, police arrested Global Facilities MD Kishore Reddy, manager Ravi Verma and another employee Srinivas. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Global Facilities has a tie-up with another company called JR Projects in Hyderabad. 

“Around 50 youngsters filed a complaint. They also submitted a list of 300 plus students, who they claim are victims. So far, the scam is pegged at around `2 crore and the amount may increase as we are yet to identify the 300 plus victims mentioned in the list,” said a police official. 

A cheating case was registered against the management of Global Facilities and investigation is  on. “If we find the role of the  Hyderabad-based company in the job fraud, we will summon its management,” the police added. 
 

TAGS
Krishna Lanka Vijayawada jobs fraud
