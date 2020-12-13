VAAs to take care of distribution of fertilisers, bulk feeds through RBKs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Village Agricultural Assistants will be the in-charges of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for all the activities or operations relating to the distribution of fertilisers, micro-nutrients and bulk feeds.

The VAAs will also be responsible for stock receipts, maintenance and deliveries, receiving indents from farmers, cash collections from farmers, sales through ePoS machines, stock deliveries, uploading of sales on the iFMS portal, maintenance of godowns and stocks, remittances of cash collections to AP Markfed on a daily basis, submission of daily/weekly/fortnightly/monthly and other periodical reports and others.

The State government, which has decided to provide all agriculture-related inputs at the doorstep of the farmers through RBKs, on Saturday listed the responsibilities of the VAAs. According to a Government Order issued by Special Chief Secretary,

Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, the VAAs are also responsible for assessing the product-wise and company-wise stock requirement at RBKs and place indents with the DM-Agri Inputs, AP Markfed or the Hub in-charge, through their ADA/JDA for supply of stocks.

While assigning the responsibilities, the government also said that the VAAs and village/ward volunteers shall be polite, cordial and helpful while dealing with the farmers. The VAAs would also be responsible for delivery of stocks to farmers without any delay, on collection of payments.

Roles and duties of VAAs

VAAs shall work in close association with the District Managers-Agri Inputs of AP Markfed for stock, supplies

VAAs shall issue proper stock acknowledgements to Hubs/iFMS portal, whenever stocks are received at the RBKs

They should maintain stock in the godown in good and saleable condition, free from any rainwater or any other damages

All sales to farmers shall be made as per the directions of AP Markfed

Any discrepancies in maintaining stock or cash collections and stock deliveries to farmers or remittances to Markfed shall be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the VAAs