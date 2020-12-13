STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VAAs to take care of distribution of fertilisers, bulk feeds through RBKs

The State government, which has decided to provide all agriculture-related inputs at the doorstep of the farmers through RBKs, on Saturday listed the responsibilities of the VAAs. 

Published: 13th December 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Fertiliser

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Village Agricultural Assistants will be the in-charges of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for all the activities or operations relating to the distribution of fertilisers, micro-nutrients and bulk feeds. 

The VAAs will also be responsible for stock receipts, maintenance and deliveries, receiving indents from farmers, cash collections from farmers, sales through ePoS machines, stock deliveries, uploading of sales on the iFMS portal, maintenance of godowns and stocks, remittances of cash collections to AP Markfed on a daily basis, submission of daily/weekly/fortnightly/monthly and other periodical reports and others.

The State government, which has decided to provide all agriculture-related inputs at the doorstep of the farmers through RBKs, on Saturday listed the responsibilities of the VAAs.  According to a Government Order issued by Special Chief Secretary,

Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, the VAAs are also responsible for assessing the product-wise and company-wise stock requirement at RBKs and place indents with the DM-Agri Inputs, AP Markfed or the Hub in-charge, through their ADA/JDA for supply of stocks.

While assigning the responsibilities, the government also said that the VAAs and village/ward volunteers shall be polite, cordial and helpful while dealing with the farmers. The VAAs would also be responsible for delivery of stocks to farmers without any delay, on collection of payments.

Roles and duties of VAAs 
VAAs shall work in close association with the District Managers-Agri Inputs of AP Markfed for stock, supplies

VAAs shall issue proper stock acknowledgements to Hubs/iFMS portal, whenever stocks are received at the RBKs 

They should maintain stock in the godown in good and saleable condition, free from any rainwater or any other damages 

All sales to farmers shall be made as per the directions of AP Markfed

Any discrepancies in maintaining stock or cash collections and stock deliveries to farmers or remittances to Markfed shall be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the VAAs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp