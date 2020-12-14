450 non-duty paid liquor bottles seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested two persons and seized 450 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles from their possession near Mukthayala village on Sunday.

Chillakallu police caught the duo while transporting liquor from Telangana State during vehicle check on the national highway. On sighting the police, two other accused managed to escape from the spot.

According to Chillakallu SI V Venkateswara Rao, all the four accused were making money by selling liquor at a high price in villages. “A case has been registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the two other accused,” he added.