Good response to ‘Streets for People’ design contest

Events like streetscape drawings, rangoli, paintings, yoga demonstration, stick your story and joint S4P campaign walk was organised on the occasion.

Students draw rangoli as part of Streets for People Challenge conducted at AKTPM Municipal High School in Vijayawada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised Streets for People children-centric campaign at AKTPM Municipal High School at Satyanarayanapuram here on Sunday. Events like streetscape drawings, rangoli, paintings, yoga demonstration, stick your story and joint S4P campaign walk was organised on the occasion.

VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) and nodal officer U Sarada Devi said that  the civic body has invited registrations for the Streets for People Design Competition to encourage innovative ideas and attract citizen participation in reimagining safer streets and healthy and happy public spaces for all. 

The Test-Learn-Scale approach is the most important component of Streets for People Challenge, the VMC received overwhelming responses on launching design competition registrations, she said. She stated that the pilot interventions would be quick, innovative and easy-to-test economical solutions that prioritise walkability and liveability on the streets and public spaces in Vijayawada. 

Based on the citizen responses and priority focus areas for interventions, SN Puram, Sivalayam Street and Ajit Singh Nagar have been identified under flagship public space and neighbourhood pilot sites respectively. 

Imran Basha on behalf of UN-Habitat is supporting the VMC in planning and implementing the Streets for People Challenge in Vijayawada.“We invited students and the public for their suggestions on fair distribution of space, safety and security, comfort, sensitivity to local context, liveability and environment in SN Puram and Shivalayam streets,” she said. UN-Habitat city coordinator Imran Basha and VMC officials participated in the campaign.
 

