Banks to ink MoU with BEE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee of financial institutions empanelled by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) will enter into an MoU with Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for facilitating financing of energy efficiency projects in the State under the Partial Risk Guarantee Fund for Energy Efficiency (PRGFEE) scheme.

Addressing the gathering after flagging of the rally taken out in Vijayawada on Monday, to mark the commencement of Energy Conservation Week, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said as part of encouraging energy efficiency in all key energy intensive sectors, the government initiated steps to implement PRGFEE, which helps in eradicating the financing barriers in energy efficiency.