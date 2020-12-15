Choked drains trouble Vijayawada West residents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Ramarajya Nagar and Kabela Centre in Vijayawada West fear an outbreak of vector-borne diseases as the drains in the localities are clogged with plastic waste, and have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even though the two localities are home to over 1,000 families, sanitation continues to be a major problem there. The residents complain that the civic body has not been desilting the drains regularly, resulting in single-use plastic choking the sewers.

“Open drains have remained choked for the last few weeks. The civic body should carry out a comprehensive drainage cleaning drive,” suggested V Sunitha, a resident of Ramarajya Nagar. Another local, B Krupanandam, was of the opinion that waste disposal system is poor. “We appeal to the civic officials to take steps for unclogging the drains and penalise those who dump waste into them, before the situation gets any worse.”

Meanwhile, VMC officials said a special drive to clean the drains and maintain hygiene is underway following instructions of the district administration after a ‘mystery illness’ broke out in Eluru. “Efforts are on to clean all big and small drains in the city. Initially, the special drive will be carried out in low-lying areas and the remaining will be covered in a phased manner,” said a senior health official of VMC.