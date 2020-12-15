Clean water resources, says Collector A Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed the officials concerned to clean the drinking water resources in villages and towns and submit a detailed report within a week. The officials informed Imtiaz that the district has 983 gram panchayats, where 1,763 drinking water schemes and 463 water sumps are functioning. “Within a week, the water bodies should be cleaned and safe drinking water should be supplied to the public following all the standard norms,” Imtiaz said.