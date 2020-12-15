STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Ranji player I Srinivas new KDCA chief

The election procedure was conducted as per the Lodha Committee norms.

Image of cricket stumps used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Ranji and Duleep Trophy cricketer I Srinivas has been elected the president of Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) for a term of three years (2020-2023). The election procedure was conducted as per the Lodha Committee norms.

Other elected office-bearers are senior administrator Ravindra Chowdhury (secretary), GN Srinivasa Rao (treasurer), A Sridhar (joint secretary), P Baji Sharif Khan (vice-president) and D Praveen (councillor). 
Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, newly-elected president Srinivas said the new body would strive for development of the game in the district, and identification of new grounds would be taken up on a priority basis. 

“We need more grounds to keep the activity going. We will be approaching schools and colleges to identify the grounds. The picturesque Mulapadu Grounds will be a hub of the district cricketing activities,” Srinivas said. 

