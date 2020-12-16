BOI Star Krishi Vikas Kendra inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of India (BOI) Star Krishi Vikas Kendra, Vijayawada branch was inaugurated by Agricultural Technology Management Agency Director D Pramila at Benz Circle here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Manager VV Somasekhar said that they are offering loans to farmers at a low interest. The Vijayawada zonal office will complete one year in January, 2021. He said that they are going to offer more services in the coming year. The bank distributed loans worth `1 crore to beneficiaries on the occasion.