Call centre to help aqua farmers in Vijayawada seeking expert advice launched

Praising the MPEDA for taking the initiative, Kanna Babu (Fisheries Commissioner) assured full support of the state government in this regard.

17th December 2020

Call centre

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched a multi-lingual call centre for aqua farmers in Vijayawada, to address their technical issues and share information on efficient farming methods suggested by domain experts round-the-clock.

Launching the call centre through video conference on Tuesday, MPEDA Chairman KS Srinivas said it would help the farmers in the state to seek expert advice on best management practices (BMPs) to boost production and ensure quality of produce.

"I request the aqua farmers to make use of toll-free service 1800-425-4648 with IVRS (interactive voice response system) facility, established in Vijayawada, to clear their technical doubts from experts, and not fall into the trap of quacks. The call centre will also provide them information on various support schemes extended by the MPEDA field offices," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MPEDA director Dr Karthikeyan said the small-scale aquaculture farmers are encountering problems in getting proper guidance and technical support, especially during the culture period of farming. "It forces them to seek advice from inexperienced consultants and feed/input suppliers who hold sway over a majority of small-scale farmers. This often leads to crop failures and quality issues," he pointed out.

Praising the MPEDA for taking the initiative, Kanna Babu (Fisheries Commissioner) assured full support of the state government in this regard.

MPEDA member Dr U Jogi Ananda Varma, regional division (Vijayawada) deputy director K Sivarajan, Prawn Farmers Federation of India general secretary V Bala Subramanian and members of the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture also took part in the launch.

Andhra Pradesh leading producer of marine products

  • India produced 7,47,111 MT of shrimps last year, out of which over 68 per cent was from Andhra Pradesh alone from its 52,000 shrimp farms

  • The call centre aims to cater to aqua farmers in the state, which contributes more than 60 per cent to the country’s marine products export. It can also handle calls in English and Hindi languages

