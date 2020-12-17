Man held for killing in-laws over dowry in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A village volunteer was arrested on Wednesday for killing his in-laws with the help of his wife as they failed to give dowry. The incident took place at Bandipalem in Chillakallu mandal late Tuesday night.

The accused was identified as Nemali Babu, a village volunteer and his wife Maneesha. According to Chillakallu police, Nemali Babu married Maneesha four months ago against the wishes of her parents. The couple took a rented house at Chillakallu after marriage.

Nemali Babu had been harassing his father-in-law Muthaiah for dowry for the past two months. Unable to bear his torture, Muthaiah agreed to pay Rs 30,000 soon after receiving DWCRA amount. When Muthaiah failed to give the money, Nemali Babu developed a grudge against him. As per the plan, he sent his wife to her parents' house. When his in-laws were asleep, Nemali Babu sneaked into the house and attacked them with a knife.