Restart administrative building works: Vijayawada Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed contractors concerned to restart the construction of VMC administrative building and make it ready within a year. Venkatesh and additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi conducted a ground-level inspection and took stock of the progress of the administrative building on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said during the earlier TDP regime, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation had come up with a plan to construct a G+8 building on the existing premises, as Vijayawada was part of the state capital Amaravati.

As per the plans, the new building, with one lakh sq ft of office space, should be constructed with prefabricated technology at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore. The corporation wants to lease out 45,000 sq ft in the first 3 floors for commercial purpose. However due to various reasons the project could not materialise at the time, he said.