Vijayawada Municipal Corporation holds walking audit for capturing public spaces

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised a walking audit for capturing public spaces and public life at a programme held at the council hall here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi said that the civic body has been receiving overwhelming response from the participants for design competition with more than 70 plus registrations.

She also stated that the entries in the competition will be evaluated by local officials, citizens, experts, and other stakeholders.