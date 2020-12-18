Drinking water, electricity unavailable for a week: Students, professors of Krishna University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students and professors of Krishna University have reportedly complained that drinking water and electricity facilities were unavailable on the university premises for a week.

A video of them discussing the issue with registrar K Krishna Reddy has gone viral on social media. When contacted, Reddy refuted the allegations and stated that there was only an interruption in drinking water facility for two days. “How could we have conducted exams in the last week in the absence of electricity and drinking water? Results of the exams have also been announced,” he said.

Explaining further, “Due to financial losses as a result of Covid-19, we were unable to pay the vendor who supplies drinking water to the university. Since the water available here is unsuitable for consumption we buy RO-purified water from a private vendor.”

However, the varsity has managed to convince the vendor to resume the water supply from Thursday.