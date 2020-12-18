STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Drinking water, electricity unavailable for a week: Students, professors of Krishna University

However, the varsity has managed to convince the vendor to resume the water supply from Thursday.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students and professors of Krishna University have reportedly complained that drinking water and electricity facilities were unavailable on the university premises for a week.

A video of them discussing the issue with registrar K Krishna Reddy has gone viral on social media. When contacted, Reddy refuted the allegations and stated that there was only an interruption in drinking water facility for two days. “How could we have conducted exams in the last week in the absence of electricity and drinking water? Results of the exams have also been announced,” he said. 

Explaining further, “Due to financial losses as a result of Covid-19, we were unable to pay the vendor who supplies drinking water to the university. Since the water available here is unsuitable for consumption we buy RO-purified water from a private vendor.”

However, the varsity has managed to convince the vendor to resume the water supply from Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna university Krishna Reddy
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp