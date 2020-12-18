Scrap Vedanta project: HRF

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Human Rights Forum (HRF) welcomed the decision of the government to ‘cancel’ the environmental public hearing on Vedanta gas and oil exploration project in Krishna district.

In a press release, HRF AP State secretary Y Rajesh, Krishna district convener and co-conveners P Amara and G Rohith said the HRF is of the opinion that mere postponement of the public hearing isn’t sufficient. “We demand that the project be scrapped in toto. This disastrous project can only result in complete devastation of the fertile areas of the district,” they said.