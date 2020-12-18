Vijayawada civic body to develop infrastructure at Vambay Colony

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Streets for People Challenge walking audit, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials and participants of design competition, went for a walk to Ajit Singh Nagar on Thursday to make Vambay Colony and its surroundings feel walkable, safe, liveable and capture the opportunities for its development.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner (projects) and nodal officer U Sarada Devi said that the final design competition entries are yet to be received which will be evaluated by officials, local representatives and subject experts.

She assured of extending all support to participants for successful implementation of Streets for People Challenge (S4P) in the city.The nodal officer said that the second walking audit orientation session was attended by over 40 members comprising local representatives, students, professionals, registered team members, ward secretaries and VMC officials.

Observing the response and active participation from the public, she expressed happiness and requested participants to focus more on the pilot interventions that can be quick, innovative and easy-to-test economical solutions.

UN-Habitat urban planner Imran Basha explained the overall S4P walking audit process and requested the participants to focus on need-based interventions to develop vibrant neighbourhood spaces at Vambay Colony.