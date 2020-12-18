STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC launches anti-mosquito fogging operation

Published: 18th December 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

VMC launches fogging operation in high-risk areas of city on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from various sections of people on mosquito menace in their localities, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)  carried out fogging operations in high-risk areas of the city on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, in-charge biologist Iqbal Hossain said that the special drive included anti-larval measures through mixing of abate solution in water containers, spraying of bio-larvicide in drainage canals and other places where there is stagnant water. 

He directed the officials to conduct a door-to-door Peri-Domestic Places Survey (PDP) for carrying out anti-larval operations in high-risk areas, where mosquito population is rampant. 

Besides, sanitary workers are  instructed to focus on clearing the piled up waste in vacant lands and desilt drains especially near culverts and drop oil balls for every 50 metres length in drains to prevent mosquito breeding. 

Hossain also sought the officials to provide the status of fogging operations being carried out in the city. 
He also exhorted the public to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in their premises, besides observing Friday as a ‘dry’ day. 

