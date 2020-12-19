Vijayawada civic body seeks public support for ODF++ tag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation V Prasanna Venkatesh urged denizens to segregate garbage to help city bag top rank in Swachh Survekshan-2021. As part of Swachh Survekshan campaign, a rally was taken out from Swaraj Maidan to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Friday.

The civic chief said wet waste should be separated and deposited in green colour bin, dry waste in blue, sanitary waste in yellow and those hazardous in nature in red. He said that 50 public toilets, 15 community toilets and 40 modern urinals will be set up in the city. Prasanna Venkatesh requested the people not to urinate or defecate in public places and make use of these facilities.

“Volunteers have been appointed at 33 locations across the city to prevent open defecation. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has applied for ODF++ category and is seeking public support to achieve it. By not dumping garbage in drains or littering, and setting up home compost units, people can help us achieve 5-star rating,” he said.