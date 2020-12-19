Vykuntapuram Barrage to get Andhra Pradesh govt nod soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed Vykuntapuram Barrage project on River Krishna that was cancelled after the change of government in 2019 is set for revival as the State government is in the process of approving it shortly. Once the clearance is given, the water resources department is likely to invite tenders for the project.

According to officials, the project, proposed to come up 23 km upstream Prakasam Barrage and 60 km downstream Pulichintala project, was already discussed at the State Cabinet meeting in the last week of November. The barrage is proposed to store 10 TMC of water. “The government is set to clear the project with minor changes in the scope. Once a decision is taken, expected to take two weeks, tenders will be invited,” a senior official explained.

The project will not only help stabilise Krishna delta, but will also be a critical point in the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Pennar interlinking, if taken up. “The barrage will help provide water to Krishna delta early in Kharif and also in the later periods of the farming season. It will solve the issues of the delta. Besides, it will help in the interlinking of Godavari-Pennar river when taken up,” another official said.

For the record, an administrative sanction of `2,169 crore, including land acquisition and related costs, was given by the previous government. Though the project was awarded to Navayuga Group in February 2019, following a Cabinet decision, and the foundation for the same was also laid by then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government had cancelled the project as part of reviewing all infrastructure and engineering projects in June 2019.

Prior to awarding the project to Navayuga, which quoted 13 per cent cost in excess, almost three rounds of tenders were called, but elicited poor or no response. This prompted a revision in the initial benchmark value of the project, inviting criticism that the cost was increased to favour certain contractors. The officials, however, denied such allegations and said the nature of the works was complex. Finally, two firms — Navayuga and SEW Infrastructure — quoted 13 per cent and 16 per cent in excess, and the State Cabinet decided to go with the lowest bidder. It may be recalled that the Telangana government, after the foundation was laid in February 2019, had written to KRMB opposing the project.

Meanwhile, the water resources department has almost finalised the consultant for detailed project report preparation for the two barrages sanctioned on the Krishna. “The bidding has been done and the reverse auction was also finished. We are going to complete the formalities for issuing the letter of award,” the official added.