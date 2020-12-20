STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alla Nani lays foundation stone for Rs 21.15 crore Nuzvid area hospital

Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Nuzvid area hospital building.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:35 PM

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas inaugurates a 20-bed dialysis centre at Nuzvid in Krishna district on Saturday.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas inaugurates a 20-bed dialysis centre at Nuzvid in Krishna district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Nuzvid area hospital building on Saturday. 

Addressing a gathering, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 16,000 crore to improve healthcare in the State. Spread across five acres, the footfall in Nuzvid area hospital will be around 400 to 500 patients per day, according to the minister. 

“With the allotted Rs 21.15 crore fund, a 200-bed hospital with 14 wards will be constructed,” Srinivas said. 

A 20-bed dialysis centre has also been opened in the area, with the help of Apollo Hospitals and Lions Club. Interacting with a young dialysis patient, Hajkhan, the minister enquired about the treatment being provided to him.

Local MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao said, “Dialysis patients suffered a lot during Covid-induced lockdown. Moved by their plight, Apollo Hospitals and Lions Club, came forward to donate five beds and machines each,” he said.

Apparao also said, “The CM will establish a skill development centre at a cost of Rs 60 crore for the benefit of the youth.  Also, for the development of Nuzvid-Eluru highway, Rs 40 crore has been released.”  Vaidya Vidya Parishad commissioner Rama Krishna said through this hospital, 200 deliveries, 100 operations and 6,000 outpatients will be benefited as the new block will house five operation theatres, 14 wards, one ICU unit and a mortuary with latest equipment.

