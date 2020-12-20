STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Vijaya dairy products launched in Vijayawada

Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan launched Telangana Vijaya dairy products in Vijayawada.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:47 AM

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan launched Telangana Vijaya dairy products in the city on Saturday. 

Addressing a gathering at the launch, organised in a private hotel, Srinivas Yadav said the Telangana government treats agriculture and animal husbandry as two eyes and is keen on implementing a plethora of programmes for their development. 

Heaping praise on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, the minister said with the CM’s encouragement and guidance, the dairy sector in Telangana is progressing. 

“The previous governments had neglected the dairy sector in Telangana and, today, we are rectifying those lapses to earn profits,” he said. 

Elaborating further, he said dairy farmers are being provided fodder seeds on subsidy and Telangana is the only State in the country providing veterinary services at home, with 1,962 ambulances. He swore by the quality of Telangana Vijaya dairy products. 

Telangana Animal Husbandry department secretary Anita Rajendra, Telangana Vijaya dairy chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy, Managing Director Srinivas Rao and others were present.

