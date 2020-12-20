Two YSRC groups clash in Gannavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Kesarapalli in Gannavaram on Saturday, when two YSRC groups engaged in a fight over alleged remarks on social media. A few activists suffered minor injuries in the melee.

The incident happened when Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan laid the foundation stone for various development works at Kesarapalli. It was then when supporters of Gannavaram Agriculture Committee president Gopal Rao questioned the followers of ex-servicemen M Siva Kumar for abusive comments on social media.

The followers of both the leaders lost their control and attacked each other with stones. Learning about the rift, police personnel reached the spot, dispersed the groups and restored normalcy in the village.