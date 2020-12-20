Woman hangs self in Vijayawada after ‘tiff’ with friend

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself at her residence in Vambay Colony here on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Saturday, when the family members of the deceased suspected the role of her friend and co-dancer Neelima for her suicide.

Nunna CI M Prabhakar said the victim was identified as P Gayatri, an event dancer. She is survived by husband and two children.

The incident happened on Thursday when Neelima barged into her house and quarrelled over an alleged extramarital affair she had with her husband. Feeling humiliated, Gayatri took the extreme step.

Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000.