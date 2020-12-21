NTRUHS web counselling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has notified that one-time web counselling option for BDS seats for the upcoming academic year under Competent Authority Quota will be open from 8 am on December 21 to 8 am on December 23.

The Competent Authority Quota also includes special seats such as PH, NCC, CAP and sports and games in government dental colleges and private un-aided non-minority dental colleges.

The counselling will be open at https://apbdsadm.apntruhs.in as per the seat matrix displayed on the website http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in and https://apbdsadm.apntruhs.in

The seats reserved under special categories i.e. NCC, CAP and Sports & Games will be filled as per the Final Prioritized Merit List received from the authorities concerned.

Therefore, all the candidates, including the candidates who are claiming special category reservation, are informed to exercise their one-time web options for all colleges as per their order of college priorities now.