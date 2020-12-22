Christmas, New Year celebrations likely to be a damp squib in Vijayawada

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although most restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 have eased, the fear lurking is keeping people indoors for Christmas and New Year celebrations this year.

Though the tourism department has not released any separate guidelines apart from those already imposed by the Centre and State government, there are no bookings for parties till now at any of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) hotels or resorts.

“As per norms, parties and get-togethers can be held with a maximum limit of 200 people per group. The same rule applies for New Year celebrations also,” clarified special chief secretary, tourism, Rajat Bhargav.

People from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana book resorts at Bhavani Island and other tourist sites in advance for family get-togethers and New Year parties.

However, this year, no such bookings have been made as yet. “We have not received any bookings. As many would want to visit the island during that time, we have decided not to allow larger groups. Also, the irrigation department has not given any special permission for boat operation at night this year,” Bhavani Island Development Corporation manager Roop Kumar said.

Though health officials are confident of not facing a second wave of COVID-19 in the state, medical experts cautioned that parties will lead to an unsavoury situation in the coming days.

“Usually people consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes during such parties. A lot of human contact takes place which, in the current situation, is hazardous. It is advisable that parties remain off limits this year,” an epidemologist said.

However, the younger lot feel parties with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms should be allowed.

“Every year, all clubs hire extra staff for security during parties. They can hire the same staff and train them to ensure that all norms are adhered to. We weren’t able to enjoy most festivals this year since all the entertainment places were closed,” Lahiri Singh (26), a Vijayawada resident, said.