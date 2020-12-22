Woman missing from Vijayawada International Airport traced by police in Proddatur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the Gannavaram Police traced the whereabouts of 32-year-old Salasatti Durga, who went missing from the Vijayawada International Airport, at Proddatur in Kadapa District on Monday.

The woman, a native of Nelamuru Village in Penumantra Mandal of West Godavari district, arrived Vijayawada from Kuwait after two years.

​Durga, however, didn’t give any information about her arrival to her husband Satyanarayana, who later filed a missing complaint at Gannavaram Police station on Sunday as Durga didn’t reach their village.

Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Shivaji said the CCTV cameras at the airport terminal recorded her arrival.

“Following a missing complaint filed by Satyanarayana, we have launched a detailed investigation and constituted three special teams to trace the whereabouts of Durga. In an investigation, we came to know that she is in Proddatur in Kadapa district. A team of officials have gone there to bring her back to Gannavaram”, he said, adding that a statement will be recorded from Durga on Tuesday.