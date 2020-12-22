Woman missing from Vijayawada International Airport traced by police in Proddatur
The woman, a native of Nelamuru Village in Penumantra Mandal of West Godavari district, arrived Vijayawada from Kuwait after two years.
VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the Gannavaram Police traced the whereabouts of 32-year-old Salasatti Durga, who went missing from the Vijayawada International Airport, at Proddatur in Kadapa District on Monday.
Durga, however, didn’t give any information about her arrival to her husband Satyanarayana, who later filed a missing complaint at Gannavaram Police station on Sunday as Durga didn’t reach their village.
Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Shivaji said the CCTV cameras at the airport terminal recorded her arrival.
“Following a missing complaint filed by Satyanarayana, we have launched a detailed investigation and constituted three special teams to trace the whereabouts of Durga. In an investigation, we came to know that she is in Proddatur in Kadapa district. A team of officials have gone there to bring her back to Gannavaram”, he said, adding that a statement will be recorded from Durga on Tuesday.