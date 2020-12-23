STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First exhibition in Vijayawada kicks off after COVID lockdown

The organisers were given permission for only 100 stalls even when over 200 stalls were set up during the last instalment.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:45 AM

People at Andhra Pradesh Flower Expo in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prashant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For the first time ever since a pandemic-imposed lockdown was implemented in the state, a flower exhibition is being organised, at Bishop Azaraiah School campus in Vijayawada.

All exhibitions scheduled this year were cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 protocol.“We approached the government and the police department and convinced them that all measures, such as wearing masks by stall owners and customers and physical distancing norm, will be followed thoroughly. We wanted to host the expo at Swaraj Maidan, but were permitted to conduct it on the school premises,” G Janakiramaiah, an organiser of the Andhra Pradesh Flower Show, told TNIE.

The organisers were given permission for only 100 stalls even when over 200 stalls were set up during the last instalment. “We have been asked to provide abundant space so that customers can move freely. So we cut down on the number of stalls,” Janakiramaiah added. 

All the stall were set up by gardeners and garden counsellors from across the state. Apart from a various range of flowers and seed varieties, different types of gardening tools are also available at the expo, which will conclude on December 27.

 “I am quite happy that the organisers were permitted to hold the expo. Though less in number, there are a handsome number of stalls to visit and buy from. I visit this expo every year as I am fond of gardening. We get good gardening tools here at reasonable price,” said Lakshmi Sarma, a customer. 

