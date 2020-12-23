‘Improve infra in Municipal Colony’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed officials concerned to design proposals for improving basic infrastructure at Municipal Employees Colony, Gunadala, on Tuesday.

He, along with executive engineer, ASN Prasad planted saplings in the colony after meeting the representatives.

The employees colony members requested Venkatesh to commission drinking water pipeline connection works, estimated at Rs 1.5 crore immediately.

They also requested for uninterrupted electricity by building a substation. The civic body chief then directed officials concerned to identify suitable places for building a substation and also to develop a park in the colony.