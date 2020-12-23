Municipal schools to be transformed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has approved an action plan for transformation of municipal schools (TOMS) with Rs 35.6 crore. As part of the programme, the ongoing Cambridge Integrated Communication Skills programme will be extended to all municipal schools; career guidance centres with the help of Cambridge University would be set up for up-skilling the students.

Another reform would be setting up of students’ guidance and training centre with integrated international lab for English, Science and Maths by Cambridge.

A total of 14 career guidance centres, one each in the district headquarters and one more in Pulivendula model constituency will be set up, as per the order.

Digital e-curriculum content creation studios would be created as a part of this. Lastly, an international Olympiad for municipal school children would be held.