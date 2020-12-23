Temples told to follow Covid-19 norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has asked the endowments department to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre in all 600 temples across the district while allowing devotees for darshan.

In a meeting at his camp office on Tuesday as part of a 50-day COVID Awareness Campaign, Imtiaz said the temple management should ask devotees to wear a mask mandatorily before entering the temple premises. He also said pilgrims must maintain physical distance.

With the New Year and Sankranti approaching, the Collector said special focus should be on handling the crowd. He said pamphlets should be circulated and asked the management to erect banners near the temple surroundings to sensitise devotees about the spread of the virus and precautionary measures to be followed.

So far, the district has tested 10 lakh samples, of which 47,282 persons tested positive with 660 fatalities.

Joint Collector L Siva Shankar suggested the temple authorities to arrange sanitisers at different points for the convenience of people. He said adequate measures should be taken in conducting Covid tests for all temple staff at regular intervals. In case of any assistance, the temple management can contact the district health officials, he added.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) M Sushasini, Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, assistant commissioner (endowments) Satyanarayana and other officials were also present in the meeting.